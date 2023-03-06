Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer Released The new generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is here. Watch the Mutant Mayhem trailer now. It's only in theater August 4th.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has revealed its debut trailer as the relaunch of the franchise from producer Seth Rogen starts its marketing push. Micah Abbey will voice Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. will voice Michaelangelo, Nicolas Cantu will play Leonar, and Brady Noon will voice Raphael in this new animated film, with Seth Rogen voicing Bebop, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog; Rose Byrne as Leatherhead; John Cena as Rocksteady; Jackie Chan as Splinter; Ice Cube as Superfly; Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut; Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil; Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman; Post Malone as Ray Fillet; Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko; and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. You can see the new trailer and poster down below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Back!

"After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them." Rogen is producing the film for his Point Grey Pictures along with Evan Goldberg and James Weaver. The film is directed by Jeff Rowe (Mitchells Vs. The Machines).

Taking a more Spider-Verse style to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the animation in that trailer is fantastic, though I am sure the fanbase will disagree. Also pretty sure they will have issues with the voices, though they sound like teenagers…which they are. The other glimpses of some fan favorites add to what is sure to be a ton of excitement as August approaches. For a franchise relaunch, this looks like they may have nailed the balance of updating everything for yet another generation while respecting what came before it and giving old fans enough to enjoy. I think this will be a hit with the younger crowd for sure, and all that means is that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will endure. In the end, that is all that matters.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem releases in theaters on August 4th.