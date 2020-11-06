Tenet Comes Home To Blu-ray & Digital On December 15th

Christopher Nolan's latest film Tenet is coming home just in time for the holidays. It will hit 4k UHD, Blu-ray, and digital on December 15th, about a week out from Christmas. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, the film was the number one topic of conversation all spring and summer in Hollywood, as the ongoing pandemic closed theaters. Tenet was seen as the film that could save everyone. While it has made money, taking in $347.1 million worldwide on a $200 million budget, it has been far from the juggernaut predicted before the shutdown and after weeks of playing in theaters.

Tenet Blu-ray Details & Special Features

"Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion. Emma Thomas and Nolan produced the film. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer. Nolan's behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. Ludwig Göransson composes the score."

Special Features and Technical Specs:

Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of "Tenet" – An hour-long exploration of the film's development and production as told by the cast and crew.

Optional English, Latin Spanish, Parisian French, Brazilian Portuguese subtitles for the main feature

Weird that there are like no special features for Tenet. I guess that means a more comprehensive release will probably come later. I haven't seen it yet, but a commentary explaining what the hell happens in the film should be in the cards from what I hear.