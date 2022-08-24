Terrifier 2 Looks Just As Insane As The First, Check Out The Trailer

Terrifier 2 brings Art The Clown back for more gory mayhem this fall, and the first trailer is here. Cinedigm, Bloody Disgusting, and SCREAMBOX are getting together to release this one in theaters on October 6th through Iconic Events, and then after that on SCREAMBOX. Writer/director Damien Leone is back behind the camera, with David Howard Thornton back as Art The Clown. He is joined by Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, and Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp). This is the fifth appearance of the horror icon, after appearing in two shorts, All Hallow's Eve and the first Terrifier. Check out the trailer below.

Terrifier 2 Synopsis

Here is what the logline is for this sequel: "After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night." Leone seem pretty excited: "The Terrifier team and its incredible fan base have always believed wholeheartedly in the franchise," said Leone. "After all, our goal was to create a horror film that was boundary-pushing, fresh yet old-school, and demented as hell. After three arduous years of production, a global pandemic, and endless gallons of blood, I'm honored and excited to finally release Terrifier 2 in theaters. I know fans of this franchise, and the genre at large, are going to eat up Art, the Clown in all his blood-soaked glory." Below are some images from the new film featuring Art up to no good.

I think it is the clown aspect, but that first Terrifier film really got to me. Something about the simpleness of the design and seeing gore all over him makes me wildly uncomfortable. Expect a ton of chaos and ultraviolence from this one as well, if you could not tell from the images. Look for this one this October, and keep an eye here for when tickets go on sale. Also, sign up here for SCREAMBOX; it is pretty great.