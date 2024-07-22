Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: art the clown, damien leone, Terrifer 3

Terrifier 3 Teaser Trailer Will Drop This Wednesday

Four new photos and story details for Terrifier 3 are out, as well as news that a new teaser trailer will be released on Wednesday.

Article Summary Teaser trailer for 'Terrifier 3' to launch this Wednesday, expanding the horror saga.

Stars include Lauren LaVera, Jason Patric, and David Howard Thornton as Art The Clown.

New plot divulged: Sienna's post-traumatic holiday terror with the resurrected Art.

Director Damien Leone to explore series mythology and Art The Clown's twisted backstory.

Terrifier 3 is one of the most anticipated horror films of the year, and our next big glimpse of it will be this Wednesday when a new teaser trailer drops. USA Today also had some new details, with four new images from the film also released online. The film stars Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliot Fullam, Jason Patric, Chris Jericho, and, of course, David Howard Thorton as Art The Clown. Damien Leone is directing for the third time. Leone on what makes Art so special and why Christmas for this one: "You can put this character anywhere, in any setting, at any time, and he would work. He's just so ridiculous in any situation. If I put Art the Clown in the Santa suit, now that makes Art fresh again." Below are the new images.

Terrifier 3 Takes Shape

Here are the new story details from the USA Today article, and they provide some interesting morsels for fans to discuss: Terrifier 3 catches up with Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother, Jonathan (Elliott Fullam), five years after the events of the previous film, which ended with Sienna embracing a warrior angel spirit and decapitating Art (who since the first "Terrifier" has been possessed by a mysterious evil entity). They're spending the holidays in Miles County with their aunt and uncle, but the ensuing years have been hard coping with the past trauma. That is when Art comes a calling and the blood begins to run. Leone also states in the article that he will be "building out" the series mythology, explaining Art's connection to Sienna and her father, as well as Victoria Hayes, also possessed by the same entity and who gave birth to Art's head at the end of the last film.

All in all, expect an NSFW trailer on Wednesday and then the bombardment of Terrifier 3 merch that will be in store this fall. Who would have thought?

Terrifier 3 opens in theaters on October 11th.

