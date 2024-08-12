Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: art the clown, damien leone, Terrifier 3

Terrifier 3: How Long Will The Film Be? Don't Ask Damien Leone

Damien Leone is not spilling the beans on the run time of Terrifier 3 just yet. But what we do know is it will be shorter than Part 2

Art the Clown creates chaos on Christmas Eve in Terrifier 3, set for release on October 11.

Damien Leone chose a Christmas setting to give Art a fresh twist in a Santa suit.

The teaser trailer for Terrifier 3 builds anticipation for this unexpected horror franchise hit.

Terrifier 3 is barrelling towards release, and the closer we get, questions about the film will be answered. One of those questions is the possible run time, a bone of contention with the last film. It was way, way too long, at a run time of 2 hours and 18 minutes. That much brutality for that long is a bit much, if you ask me. For the new film, many have speculated if director Damien Leone would go even longer. While he won't say just how long Terrifier 3 is just yet, he did tease the run time on his X account this weekend. "Can't confirm the official run time for Terrifier 3 just yet but I can confirm it is shorter than part 2. Who's happy it's shorter and who wishes it was 5 hours long?"

Terrifier 3 Could Still Be Over Two Hours

In Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting's Terrifier 3, directed once again by Damien Leone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve.

Starring David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliott Fullam, Daniel Roebuck, Antonella Rose, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, and Jon Abrahams with Chris Jericho and Jason Patric, the film is once again directed by Damien Leone.

Leone explains why he decided to set this one at Christmas: "You can put this character anywhere, in any setting, at any time, and he would work. He's just so ridiculous in any situation. If I put Art the Clown in the Santa suit, now that makes Art fresh again." Sounds like he had a vision in his head of Art in a Santa suit and went from there. Man, do I hate that this is a Christmas film that is releasing in October. It just feels wrong. That being said, I also have no doubt this will be a huge event when it releases in October. Never in my wildest thoughts did I think this would become a powerhouse horror franchise, but here we are.

Terrifier 3 opens in theaters on October 11.

