Terrifier 3: Scaffidi on Special Guests, Future & Embracing Horror

Samantha Scaffidi (Payback) spoke to Bleeding Cool about missing out on Art's bar scene, the future of the Terrifier franchise, and the horror community.

Samantha Scaffidi has always embraced the creative opportunities ahead of her in front and behind the camera. As an actor, producer, writer, and editor, she was the star of Damien Leone's 2016 original Terrifier as protagonist Victoria Hayes. While Victoria was dealt one of the most grim and tragic fates to befall a final girl, Scaffidi worked with Leone and co-star David Howard Thornton, who plays franchise villain Art the Clown, to turn her into something far more sinister and make it fully realized in Terrifier 3. The Payback star spoke to Bleeding Cool about missing out on the film's signature bar scene with some of the biggest names in horror, if Leone revealed anything about the Terrifier franchise's future, and how the horror community helps invigorate her creatively.

How 'Terrifier' Franchise Opened Unexpected Doors for Samantha Scaffidi

Bleeding Cool: Even though you didn't share scenes with the special guest stars, Tom Savini, Jason Patric, Clint Howard, Daniel Roebuck, and David had Art in the bar. Did you have a chance to meet them and talk to them on set?

I met Daniel Roback, who is one of the loveliest, most amazing humans I've ever met at a convention. I've heard about that scene from David. I remember we had one of the most grueling weeks of filming, and then I went away to recover. I returned weeks later, and they told me, "We had the best time with Daniel, Clint, and everyone." I was like, "Thanks, just rub it in my face!" I've met Daniel, but I have not gotten to meet Jason Patric or Clint Howard yet, but they're big fans. I've been watching their work since I was a kid.

Has Damien told you about the future you might have in any future films, or is it something he keeps close to his chest?

I would say for Damien and the 'Terrifier' franchise, 'Terrifier 3' had a solid ending for "certain fates of characters," but then Damien said to me off the cusp like, "You never know" because it's 'Terrifier' for what might happen. He's still working out like he has the greater [knowledge] of where he wants it to go. Like these other things, he's going to decide in time. With that, I can't say I do. I have a short film currently doing the rounds at the festivals. It's called 'Open Your Eyes' and premiered at Frightfest in the UK, Nightmares, Scream Fest, and L.A. International Horror. We're still doing the festival route for that, and I'm developing a supernatural horror film myself as a director. Hopefully, I'll be able to announce some of these things more officially.

Do you feel more at home in horror, or is it one of the genres you like doing?

Ironically, I didn't start in horror. When I grew up, my family was very New York Italian, like 'Goodfellas' (1990), 'The Godfather' (1972), 'My Cousin Vinny' (1992), all those. I always watched horror movies to get scared with friends as a kid. Since I entered the 'Terrifier' franchise, I've met a lot of fans and a lot of people. Even knowing Damien, David, Lauren [LaVera], and the rest love horror, I've fallen in love with horror. I feel like in this industry, the horror community and horror genre have been the ones that have been so loving and accepting. I find myself writing and developing those projects genuinely. I love it, and there's something beautifully unfolding that naturally, over time, I didn't see coming when I was younger. I'm excited to see where it all goes.

How did the 'Terrifier' franchise help nourish you creatively?

One thing I've learned close hand is horror is such a great genre to address important and deep topics, but in a way, it doesn't make the audience feel like it's doing that. There's so much potential and opportunity for ideas and storytelling in such an entertaining but terrifying genre. It's the perfect space to test out ideas and make fulfilling things but also entertaining and fun for audiences. We don't feel like we're hit over the head with these complex and nuanced discussions we don't necessarily want to talk about consciously [laughs].

Terrifier 3, which also stars Elliot Fullam, Sarah Voigy, and Kailey Hyman, is available in theaters.

