Terrifier 3 Already Has A 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Up For Preorder

Terrifier 3 is the country's number one movie, but the 4K Blu-ray is already available for preorder, and there will be a Steelbook release.

The holiday horror plot sees Art the Clown return to haunt siblings Sienna and her brother.

Special features include a making-of, an eulogy log, and a bloody stills collection.

An Amazon-exclusive box set offers a barf bag, pin, mini mask, ornament, and the film for $150.

Terrifier 3 is currently the number one film in the country and well on its way to being one of the most profitable independent films ever made. While no date for a home release on digital or disc is known yet, a surprise preorder is up for a 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release of the film. Starring David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam, Samantha Scaffidi, Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, Bryce Johnson, Alexa Blair Robertson, Mason Mecartea, Krsy Fox, Clint Howard, Jon Abrahams, Chris Jericho, Daniel Roebuck, and Jason Patric, the film is written and directed by series creator Damien Leone. Below, you can see what the Steelbook will look like when it comes to stores.

Terrifier 3 Release Special Features Revealed As Well

"After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they're safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe."

Here are some of the special features that will be included. This is not a finalized list:

The Making of Terrifier 3

Eulogy Log

Bloody Stills Collection

Art Attack! Documentary Sneak Peek

And here is the cover for the regular 4K Blu-ray release:

There is also an Amazon-exclusive box set for Terrifier 3, which includes a barf bag, pin, Art The Clown mini mask, an ornament, and the film. That will run you $150. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that this franchise could reach these heights, but I am so happy for the entire Terrifier team and their success. When the release date is finalized, we will bring that to you.

Terrifier 3 is currently playing in theaters.

