Terrifier 3 Stars Thornton & LaVera on Cameos, Scaffidi, Future & More

Terrifier 3 stars David Howard Thornton and Lauren LaVera spoke to Bleeding Cool about cameos, Samantha Scaffidi, the fourth film's status, and more.

Article Summary Terrifier 3 sees Art the Clown and Sienna Shaw return for more chaos and horror-filled moments.

Cameos from horror legends like Tom Savini add depth to the Terrifier franchise.

Samantha Scaffidi reprises her role, joining Art as an antagonist in a thrilling twist.

Future Terrifier films are in the works, with excitement building for the next storyline.

Many actors dream of creating an enduring character to sustain generations, even better if it's popular enough to build a franchise, as in the case of Damien Leone's Terrifier. Returning for the third film, which follows years following the 2022 sequel, are David Howard Thornton and Lauren LaVera, reprising their respective roles as Art the Clown and Sienna Shaw. This marks Thornton's third film, while LaVera is returning for her second. Also returning is Samantha Scaffidi, who reprises her role as Victoria Heyes, the sole survivor/final girl from the 2016 original film, left permanently disfigured, locked in a psychiatric hospital, and looking to share in the chaos of her former tormentor. Cineverse's Terrifier 3 takes place years following the second film with Sienna Shaw (LaVera), holding on by a thread, coping with her trauma, and finding herself distant from her college-bound brother Jonathan Shaw (Elliot Fullam). Meanwhile, Art the Clown (Thornton) takes advantage of the Christmas shopping season, prospecting for new victims to satiate his thirst for blood and carnage, and joining him on the ride is an unexpected ally. Thornton and LaVera spoke to Bleeding Cool, the legendary horror cameos the film was able to land like Tom Savini and Jason Patric, their respective favorite character moments, being reunited with Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes in a hero-turned-villain role, and the status of the fourth film.

Terrifier 3 Stars David Howard Thornton & Lauren LaVera on Horror Icon Cameos, Samantha Scaffidi, Fourth Film Status

Bleeding Cool: You have some special guests in the third film with Tom Savini, Jason Patric, and Clint Howard, who are veterans of the horror genre. What's it like to have those guys on set?

David Howard Thornton: Gosh, that was wonderful. We had so many people, and I liked how we handled them. They didn't get your stereotypical "small cameo from another celebrity." We made them actual characters in the movie, and for every single one of them, we had Chris Jericho, Jon Abrahams, and Daniel Roebuck, who had the most fun working with them because these are actors I had respected for years on screen. To do scenes with them as a colleague was so much fun. I was able to learn a lot from them as well. I just had pure joy the week I was working with Bradley Stryker, Clint Howard, and Danny Roebuck in the bar. It was probably my favorite week I've ever had career-wise so far. That was pure joy for me because there were many guys I respected. I forgot they were who they were, and I was like, "These are my friends, and we're playing right now, creating something fun."

David and Lauren, do you have a favorite scene among your respective characters?

Thornton: Mine is probably in this film. It's hard because I enjoyed doing so many great scenes, but mine must go because my favorite was doing the bar scene. That week, I got to flex my muscles a lot, have fun, and experiment.

Lauren LaVera: It's hard to decide, and I feel like it changes depending on the day. It might change depending on how many times I watch this film. There were so many moments I was surprised by during the first viewing. I love the finale, being physical in roles, and sharing scenes with David. I also loved Sienna's moments with her family, as they were important to keep the story going, and I loved working with these new actors. Every single one of them brought it. It's hard to choose.

Thornton: Of all the scenes in the movie, my favorite is the opening. That is one of my favorite openings I've seen in a horror movie in a long time. I try not to be biased there. Lauren can attest that when we saw it on screen, I sat in, my jaw dropped, I was like a little child, and I was so excited. I had so much fun watching that scene, and I'm proud of how well it came out.

LaVera: It's like a short film. It's crazy.

David, you are reunited with Samantha, who's on the other end working with you as an antagonist this time around. What was that like having her as a partner in crime? How do you compare Art's interaction with her compared to Amelie McLain's Little Pale Girl in the previous film?

Thornton: This was fun. That was one of the aspects I was looking forward to doing and working with Sam again because we had so much fun working together on the first 'Terrifier.' We were instantly best friends on set, cracking jokes with each other. On that one, we were "predator and prey." We were equals like we are in 'Part Three.' It was fun having a new dynamic between the two of us where we're working together as villains.

That was so much more fun, and I had a blast with her. She's like the MVP of this film in a lot of ways because she went through hell for this role, too. She was in makeup every single day for at least eight hours, and the makeup she was wearing was not a lot of fun to work in. She can only see it from a small pinhole in her eye and had a lot of back problems, too, while filming. She was uncomfortable during most of it, but you wouldn't know it because she was so much fun on set. We had a lot of fun together, and I loved working with her. It was fun bringing her in and having Lauren there, too. I've had the most fun working with these two, and in the past two films, I get to work together in this film. I was like a kid in a candy store [laughs].

Are you guys looking forward to doing the fourth film?

LaVera: Absolutely!

Thornton: Absolutely! I'm excited to see where these characters are going to go. I know a few things, but Damian keeps many things close to his vest because he likes to surprise us. I love the possibilities of this dynamic between these characters and where they can go.

Any window on when that will be when you guys will start filming?

LaVera: Damien hasn't even finished writing it yet. I don't think he's sat down…he has a skeleton of the story, but I have no idea. We're so focused on 'Terrifier 3' now and the reception. We still have time.

Thornton: [Damien] needs a little break right now, too. This man has been working so hard this past year and going straight on. I feel like he's running on fumes right now, so I want him to take a break for at least a little while because he knows I don't want him to get burned out. Once he takes a break, his creative juices will start flowing again because I know how Damien is, and I know whatever he comes up with will be something special. For now, let him marinate; when he's ready, he's ready.

Terrifier 3, which also stars Antonella Rose, Margaret Anne Florence, and Krsy Fox, is available in theaters.

