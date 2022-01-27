Texas Chainsaw Massacre: John Larroquette Back To Narrate

Texas Chainsaw Massacre is hitting Netflix in a couple of weeks here, and the more we learn about the film, the more excited it makes me. Today we learned that John Larroquette, who made his film debut narrating the iconic 1974 classic, will indeed be back for this new installment. Variety learned the news while chatting with the new film's director David Blue Garcia, who also dropped some other tidbits about how they are paying homage to the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre and how he hopes fans can pick up on all of the little easter eggs they left in there to be found.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Will Pay Homage To The Original A Ton

"It felt important to honor the original 'TCM' at every opportunity," Garcia said via email. "John's voice is iconic in the original opening, and we thought it would help set the perfect tone in our own intro. It's also a subtle way of letting the fans know they're in good hands. I can't wait for fans to analyze and find all of the callbacks, some of which aren't even intentional. I swear some stuff just happened, and it's kind of freaky," Garcia said. "I will say that we shot with one of the original, working Poulan chainsaws from the original film. On set, every morning, I would walk by the prop cart, touch it and get its blessing for the day. I wanted some of its '70s magic."

This is a direct sequel to the original 1974 classic, much like the David Gordon Green Halloween films, including the fact that we are getting an older version of Leatherface, played by Mark Burnham, this go-around. He is joined by Elsie Fisher ("Castle Rock"), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U), Mark Burnham (Wrong Cops), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Olwen Fouéré (Mandy), Alice Krige ("Star Trek"), Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Jessica Allain (The Laundromat), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Dark Shadows), and Jolyon Coy ("War & Peace"), and Olwen Fouéré (Mandy) playing Sally Hardesty. David Blue Garcia (Tejano) directed the movie, which was written by Chris Thomas Devlin.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre hits Netflix on February 18th.