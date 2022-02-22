Texas Chainsaw Massacre Star Satisfied with Their Surprise Death

Netflix's recent sequel to the original horror genre slasher staple The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (now appropriately titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre courtesy of Scream's clear "requel" rules) knew that it had a lot of blood and guts to deliver in their new adaptation. In that notion, they definitely delivered.

The new film quickly dives into a bloody depiction of modern-day Texas slasher madness with some quirky genre and social commentary to attempt greater depth – often used through the next-gen character Melody, played by star Sarah Yarkin. In the film's very final moments, Melody (who almost seems sure to survive) is seen exiting with her sister before getting dragged out of her autopiloted car by Leatherface for a brutal demise. The final scene then offers a closing shot that feels reminiscent of the original film's conclusion and reminds viewers that everyone is in danger when it comes to Leatherface.

During a recent press conference for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Yarkin was asked by CinemaBlend if she had hoped to see her character come out alive; however, the star admits that she was actually satisfied by her conclusion and the scene's importance in the film. The actor explains to the publication, "I think my death is the best part of the movie. So, of course, I was disappointed when I read the script and learned my fate. But I think it's a much better movie that I die, because it's shocking. I mean, it happens in the last, like, 10 seconds in the movie. It was shocking to me, and I knew I died when I was watching it. So no, I don't wish I lived. I love it."

Yarkin's demise was certainly one of the film's most brutal moments, though her performance of a character that goes from unlikeable to likable made her a highlight in the slasher title.

What were your thoughts on the Netflix sequel to a horror classic?