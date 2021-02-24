The Adam Project: Stars Garner, Ruffalo Mark 13 Going on 30 Reunion

The Adam Project reunites the stars of romantic comedy 13 Going on 30 in Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, who marked the occasion in a tweet. "Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?" The latter also reposted the pic on her Instagram writing, "Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal." The 2004 Sony film directed by Gary Winick and written by Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa featured Garner as Jenna Rink, a girl who becomes an adult after a wish comes true with Ruffalo playing her grown-up best friend Matt Flamhaff, Christa B. Allen played her 13-year old counterpart. Unlike the 1988 Tom Hanks classic Big that it's often compared to, 13 Going on 30 the main character travels ahead in time in her adult body retaining her child mind rather than grows up instantly on the spot at the same time. The film became a modest success at the box office nearly tripling its budget.

In The Adam Project, Garner and Ruffalo play parents of Ryan Reynolds character, who travels back in time to meet his 13-year old self and get help from his father scientist to save the future. As if it didn't border on Back to the Future already, the three actors also already play Marvel characters with Ruffalo's Hulk, Garner's Elektra, and Reynolds' Deadpool. Yeah, it's been 16 years since Garner last played the sai-wielding assassin, so what? If the Disney-owned Marvel was already willing to bring back Evan Peters' Pietro from the Fox X-Men universe for WandaVision and Sony's also open their can of worms with bringing back Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx for the third MCU Spider-Man, then it's not that far-fetched to bring back Garner into the fold even if it's a one-off for the sake of the multiverse. The Adam Project is currently filming for Netflix.

