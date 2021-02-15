Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds Marks Fifth Anniversary with Fan Letter

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds commemorated the fifth anniversary of his signature character's reboot with a 2016 fan letter. "Five years later, I'm still in awe of Deadpool fans," the actor wrote. "Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out, and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly." Reynolds posted side-by-side images of Hunter's letter and his response.

Dear. Mr. Deadpool, I'd like to begin with complementing your fantastic, 'laugh my ass' off movie and I'd like to say, keep up the great work. I'm glad we share the same humor and the producers didn't tone down your movie. Hell, they could've turned it up a bit more. In my eyes your movie was a picture perfect "R" rated movie. I have mad respect for the whole movie. I'm hoping that Fox and Marvel will possibly make a second movie for you, and not a crappy second movie, like most sequels are. You deserve to have one more movie for yourself. I would like to ask, do you have any advice on being more badass like you? Or even just an autograph would be just awesome alone. Thanks for your time in reading my letter while at the same time I'm sorry I had to bore you to death. I honestly meant what I said, but, also in honesty, I had to write a letter to someone I look up to, for an English class assignment, and you were the first one to pop in my head. I hope we could sit down, have a beer, and bullshit, maybe talk about all the Francis's in life. Keep being plain awesome and funny.

Reynolds' "response" is a bit tongue-in-cheek given the events since Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox, his 2018 sequel Deadpool 2, the current pandemic, and his company Aviation Gin, Tom Brady, his three children with wife Blake Lively, and Vine.

Hey Hunter, Thanks for all the kind words in your letter. I'm feeling really good about how Deadpool has been received so far, and yes, I'm glad we got to make it our way. Can you imagine if DP was with the MCU at Disney? Hahahahahahah. As for sequels, there'll be plenty. Expect them every two years like clockwork! It's such a privilege to be able to don a mask. Honestly, I'm not sure I'm badass or English paper worth but I'll give you the best advice I ever got: commit to one thing. For me, it's acting. No messing around with random business ventures like other celebs. I have a tiny investment in an upcoming music festival that should be "Fyre" and an amazing blood company called Thanos but other than that, acting and I are like Tom Brady and New England: together forever. I'd love to get together for a beer with you. Beer is my favorite, and the only alcohol for me. But it looks like I'll be busy for the foreseeable future. Blake is pregnant with our second (and last!) child). But when Deadpool 3 comes out in 2020, I should be able to spend some time with fans up close and personal. Handshakes and hugs are always better than letters or even dabbing. LOL. Until then, let's stay connected on Vine!

It makes me wonder how Reynolds doesn't do this more often.

Five years later, I'm still in awe of Deadpool fans. Hunter wrote me this letter after #Deadpool came out and somehow my response never got mailed. Holds up. Mostly. pic.twitter.com/xYh1XChIb3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 13, 2021