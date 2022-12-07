A24 Has Some Of The Most Unique Gifts Of The Year Available

A24 is probably my favorite studio right now, and have been for quite some time. Their releases run the gamut, from "elevated" horror to hilarious and challenging films that leave no taboo off the table. That is why we love them, and this year, they have a bunch of awesome gifts available to snag from some of their biggest films. Below you can find some of our favorites, though there is a ton more right here.

Only A24 Could Make Us Want Hot Dog Fingers And Severed Head Puzzles

First up, a set of hot dog finger gloves from the excellent Everything Everywhere All At Once, one of the best films of the year and the best multiverse film as well. If you haven't seen this one, I won't spoil it, but you don't have to have seen the movie to appreciate these.

Hereditary is an all-time favorite in my house, so anything from that film will catch my eye, but a gingerbread treehouse? Gimme. Also available is the most disgustingly awesome jigsaw puzzle of all time, as you can put together and frame a puzzle of Charlie's head. A24 sent this over for me to put together, and my ten-year-old keeps asking me to put it together. She can't tell what it is, thankfully.

Plenty of soundtracks are available over there on vinyl, though one of my favorites of 2022 is for Ti West's X. This, and many others, are a gift you cannot go wrong with.

Their publishing arm is also stellar, with many printed scripts and such available. This Euphoria season 1 box set gives each episode of the tantalizing show the spotlight, with tons of notes and pics, all housed in a cool slipcase.

And hey, they also sell A24 films over there. They have some really cool special editions available, like the 4K special edition of Midsommar; they were nice enough to send over for me to check out. This director's cut of the film comes in a clothbound shell, with two versions available; one contains the 4k disc, the other a Blu-ray copy of the Ari Aster masterpiece. The booklet includes pages of artwork from Ragnar Persson and a foreword by Martin Scorsese.

You can get your A24 fix for yourself or as a gift for someone special right here.