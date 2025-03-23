Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: the amateur

The Amateur: New TV Spot Hypes Up The Early Positive Reactions

20th Century Studios has dropped a new TV spot for The Amateur, which hypes up some of the early positive reactions the film is getting.

The Amateur marks 20th Century Studios' return to theaters with a unique tech-savvy spy thriller twist.

Starring Rami Malek, the film follows a CIA decoder’s journey for revenge after a personal tragedy.

The movie, directed by James Hawes, will hit theaters nationwide on April 11, 2025.

20th Century Studios has been notably absent from theaters and streaming for a hot minute now. The last movie the studio released was back in August, and that was after the studio had a really good run of The First Omen, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Alien: Romulus. So it's nice to finally see them back on the big screen after so long, and they have several more films set to come out later this year. The Amateur is the first of those five theatrically released movies, and it's a spy thriller with a bit of a twist. The "spy" in question isn't some badass with amazing fighting or gun skills, but someone who knows tech and can utilize it as a weapon. It seems the early reactions have dropped, and the new TV spot the studio has dropped is hyping up some positive ones.

The Amateur: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Amateur from 20th Century Studios stars Oscar® winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Academy Award® nominee Laurence Fishburne (What's Love Got to Do with It). The all-new espionage thriller opens in theaters nationwide on April 11, 2025. Charlie Heller (Malek) is a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder for the CIA working out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge.

The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani, and Laurence Fishburne. The Amateur is directed by James Hawes. The screenplay is by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli based on the novel by Robert Littell. The film is produced by Hutch Parker, p.g.a., Dan Wilson, p.g.a., Rami Malek, Joel B. Michaels, with JJ Hook serving as executive producer.

