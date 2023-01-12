The Batman 2: Bruce Wayne Will Remain The Emotional Focus The Batman 2 director and writer Matt Reeves has said that Bruce Wayne will remain the emotional focus of the story, and not take a "backseat" for the villain.

One of the things that people have been saying about Batman for as long as the character has been around is that Batman is the least interesting part of any given Batman story. The story is usually all about the villains, which is one of the ways the Batman movies have set themselves apart from the growing MCU since the early 2000s. While the MCU is much more hero-focused, the Batman movies are much more villain focused, and it wasn't odd to think that the films done by Matt Reeves would keep up that longstanding tradition that has taken place in comics, film, and TV. However, The Batman was not as villain-focused and instead shifted its gaze to the hero of the title. In a recent interview with Collider, Reeves revealed that The Batman 2 would keep the emotional focus on Bruce Wayne and also praised Robert Pattinson in the role.

"To me, the thing that I really feel is that I also believe that Rob [Pattinson] is so special in the role,' RFeeves explained. "My goal has always been to do these point-of-view stories that allow the character to always be the emotional center of the story. Because a lot of times what happens is after you do the first one, then suddenly other Rogues Gallery characters come in, and they kind of take over, and then Batman takes a backseat sort of character-wise, or emotionally."

Reeves has recently said that he is hard at work on the script for The Batman 2. Now that the award season is starting to come to an end, Reeves will likely have more time to devote to the script and getting everything done, but it does sound like he isn't rushing. Nothing good comes from a script that is written in six weeks, and Warner Bros. has seen DC movies fail because of scripts that were written too fast. They will give Reeves all the time he needs, which is a good thing.

The Batman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Starring alongside Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald); Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave); Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld); John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America); Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther); and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them). The Batman was released on March 4, 2022.