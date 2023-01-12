The Batman 2: Matt Reeves Provides An Update On The Script's Status The Batman 2 director Matt Reeves provides an update on the script and says that he is "really excited about what we're doing."

While everyone is talking about the chaos over at DC Studios as James Gunn and Peter Safran get ready to unveil their slate of DC projects, other projects are chugging along without any problems, and those are the projects that have greenlights and are in active development that we know no one is going to cancel. One of them is Joker: Folie à Deux, which we haven't heard anything about in a little while but sounds absolutely wild, and the other is The Batman 2. However you might feel about that might, you can't deny that it was a critical and commercial hit for Warner Bros. Discovery that they desperately needed last year. So it wasn't surprising when they greenlit a sequel during their CinemaCon presentation. However, it's been less than a year, so how much could have gotten done? Director and writer Matt Reeves spoke to ComicBook.com, and while he couldn't tell them anything about the script's content, he could say that he was hard at work.

"I mean, I can't give an update on that in terms of specifics except to tell you that we are hard at work on the script," Reeves told us. "My partner and I are deep in it, and I'm excited about what we're going to do."

Over at Collider, they also asked Reeves for an update. They tried the sneaky approach of seeing if he was shooting any films this year to see if they could get Reeves to admit that production on The Batman 2 would start this year, but he artfully dodged the question by saying, "we are working on a movie. I'll put it to you that way.". Instead, he gave a rather similar response with, "We're deep in it, and my partner and I are writing, Mattson [Tomlin] and I are writing, and it's really exciting, and I'm really excited about what we're doing." Later on in the interview, Reeves praised Robert Pattinson again and said, "really excited to be doing that with Rob, because I just think he's such a special person and actor."

Right now, The Batman is making some waves in the awards season, so that is likely taking up some of Reeves's time when it comes to working on the script for The Batman 2. It's also good to hear that the script isn't done nine months later. That means that they aren't rushing through anything. We know what happens when people rush through scripts and considering that Warner Bros. wants to make this lightning strike twice, they will likely give Reeves all the time he needs.

