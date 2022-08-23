The Batman 2: Mattson Tomlin To Co-Write The Script

There are plenty of things you can say about The Batman, but no matter where you fall on the quality line, the movie was a success and one that DC and Warner Bros. really needed. It seems like Warner Bros. and DC have had a hard time finding any sort of consistency when it comes to their superhero movies. The Batman came along just before Warner Bros. Discovery decided that lighting itself and HBO Max on fire was a good idea and then getting really uppity when people showed up to look at the spectacle of it all. Before all of the pretty lights started, Warner Bros. Discovery did officially greenlight The Batman 2. It confirmed that director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson would return for another round of gritty Batman for all of us to see. Warner Bros. didn't bring any more information about this movie to Hall H this year, but we do have a little more information. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mattson Tomlin will be returning to co-write the script of The Batman 2 with Reeves.

The "returning" thing might seem a little out of left field since Tomlin's name was nowhere on The Batman. However, THR says that he did come in and help with the script of The Batman when they were having some issues in the third act. However, he did not contribute enough to get a screenwriting credit because he came in during development instead of at the beginning of production. You must contribute a certain percentage to a project before getting a credit. So if you were a fan of The Batman's third act, this should be excellent news for you heading into The Batman 2. As for Reeves, news broke today that he signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that covers both movies and television, so they clearly want to keep him around. This film is still very early development, but it sounds like Warner Bros. Discovery is keeping a very tight lid on the plot. At least for now.

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

