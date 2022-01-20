The Batman Theme By Michael Giacchino Available Tonight

The Batman theme by Michael Giacchino will be available to stream in all its glory tonight at 9 PM PST, according to a Twitter post by director Matt Reeves today. Though, if you look around a bit, you might be able to find it early right now. No, we won't say to do that… Anyway, if we did already hear it, we would say that it features some pretty great orchestration and feels soothing and powerful at the same time. If we had heard it already, we would also say that there are some hints to other Batman themes and easter eggs for fans. But hey: that would mean we heard it already, right?

This Score For The Batman May Be Epic

"From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Starring alongside Pattinson ("Tenet," "The Lighthouse") as Gotham's famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz ("Big Little Lies," "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald") as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano ("Love & Mercy," "12 Years a Slave") as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright ("No Time to Die," "Westworld") as the GCPD's James Gordon; John Turturro (the "Transformers" films, "The Plot Against America") as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard ("The Magnificent Seven," "Interrogation") as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson ("Farewell Amor") as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the "Planet of the Apes" films, "Black Panther") as Alfred; and Colin Farrell ("The Gentlemen," "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them") as Oswald Cobblepot."

I am getting more and more excited about this film as the weeks go by. I am not a fan of The Batman at all, but this take may be different enough to get me. Though if they screw up The Riddler, I will be pissed. The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th and will be on HBO Max in April.