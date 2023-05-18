The Blackening Final Trailer Promises Scary Laughs This Summer The final trailer for The Blackening makes it look like it is the summer comedy to beat this year when it comes out in theaters June 16th.

The Blackening released a final trailer ahead of its release in theaters on June 16th. In a summer where studios are trying to bring the big comedy back, this one seems the most promising actually to be funny. Starring Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo, Dewayne Perkins, Antoinette Robertson, Sinqua Wells, Jay Pharoah, and Yvonne Orji, it is directed by Tim Story from a screenplay by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins. I really do think Lionsgate has a winner here.

The Blackening Synopsis

"The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain't no motherf****** game. Directed by Tim Story (Ride Along, Think Like A Man, Barbershop) and screenplay and screen story by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, Harlem) & Dewayne Perkins (The Amber Ruffin Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), The Blackening skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: if the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first?"

This was a huge hit coming out of TIFF last year. The writing duo had this to say to Deadline about the amount of improvisation on set: "Improvising in film is a compliment to the writing," she says, "because I believe that the writing is the foundation, it is the home, and improv is the pool table. It is not the foundation, and I do not improvise if I don't where I'm going."

It has been a while since we had a smart, satirical horror comedy, and from the second you see the above poster with that tagline, you instantly want to see it. In a summer with some lackluster-looking comedies, The Blackening looks like it will be a level above the rest when it opens in theaters on June 16th.