The Boogeyman: Stephen King Adaptation Now Heading To Theaters Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman will head to theaters on June 2, instead of a planned release on Hulu.

The Boogeyman is the latest in a long line of Stephen King adaptations coming, and initially, it was going to debut on Hulu. Now, due to some recent successful test screenings, it will receive a theatrical release on June 2nd. The film is directed by Rob Savage and written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, with Mark Heyman. It stars Chris Messina, Sophie Thatcher, Marin Ireland, and David Dastmalchian. Obviously, studios are scrambling to get as much horror into cinemas as possible, as it has been proven over the last 24 months that the genre is one of the biggest sure things out there. THR had the news.

Stephen King Could Have An Adaptation Out Every Week At This Point

The Boogeyman was published in The Night Shift short story collection in 1978, which has also seen Children of the Corn, Maximum Overdrive, Sometimes They Come Back, and more already adapted. "The original short was truly scary and dealt with a man's visit to a psychiatrist where he recounted how his children were each killed by the title character. The story follows a teenage girl who's still reeling from the tragic death of their mother and finds herself and her brother plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggling to get their grieving father to pay attention before it's too late." Thatcher is one of the big names in town right now after her star-making turn on Yellowjackets, and pairing her with Messina is a genius move.

I mean, at this point, Stephen King has to be the most adapted author of all-time, right? Every single week I feel like I write another two articles about one of his somethings being adapted. I honestly cannot keep them all straight anymore. Good for him, though I would argue it should be quality over quantity. More on this one should be forthcoming.