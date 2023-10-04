Posted in: MGM, Movies | Tagged: george clooney, mgm, the boys in the boat

The Boys In The Boat: First Look And Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

MGM has released a first look behind-the-scenes featurette and images for The Boys in the Boat, directed by George Clooney.

George Clooney is directing another film that looks like it was made for the awards season this year. The problem is, the last time he did that was with The Tender Bar, and it felt like he made every by-the-book directing choice that you could make. Now he's doing a sports drama based on a true story. There are certain things you expect from films like this, and it very much looks like we're going to get everything we expect. Clooney is a fantastic actor who can bring genuine empathy to the people he plays; now we have to see if he can do that from behind the camera and have his first excellent film while directing. Today, we got a first-look featurette that explains the story we will be learning about, four images, and two behind-the-scenes images.

The Boys in the Boat: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Boys in the Boat is a sports drama based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction novel written by Daniel James Brown. The film, directed by George Clooney, is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world.

The Boys in the Boat, directed by George Clooney, stars Joel Edgerton, Chris Diamantopoulos, Callum Turner, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban, James Wolk, Hadley Robinson, and Courtney Henggeler. With a screenplay by Mark L. Smith and based on the book by Daniel James Brown of the same name. It will be released on December 25, 2023.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!