The Brave and the Bold: "Wait A Few, A Couple Of Months" For More Info

The Brave and the Bold director Andy Muschietti says, “We have to wait a few, a couple of months to start talking about it.”

Article Summary The Brave and the Bold director Andy Muschietti hints updates will arrive in a few months, fueling anticipation.

James Gunn confirms the Batman-focused project remains active amid shifts in the developing DC Universe slate.

The film will introduce a new Batman and the Bat-family, including Damian Wayne as Robin, to the DCU.

Script changes and creative direction have occurred since the project was first announced in January 2023.

The new DC Universe got off on [mostly] the right foot this summer with the release of Superman. There are still lots of projects in varying levels of development, some of which have connections to the greater DC Universe and some that are more standalone, and even more that feel a little more nebulous, though we're not at the previous era of "randomly announcing DC projects and then never speaking of them again." One of the movies that's been around since day one is The Brave and the Bold, but it sounds like things are shifting a bit for this one. When DC signed on director Andy Muschietti, that probably seemed like a good idea, and then the commercial and critical failure of The Flash occurred. We heard from James Gunn recently that he "like[s] where we are" with the project. Andy recently walked the carpet for the new IT television show with his wife and producing partner, Barbara Muschietti, and Variety asked if there were any updates the pair could provide. Barbara replied, "The intention is yes, but we can't talk about it," when asked if the project was still happening.

Andy, however, added a timeline when he probably shouldn't have. He replied, "We have to wait a few, a couple of months to start talking about it." In the interview, he paused and seemed to realize that he said just a little too much and said, "I screwed it already." This isn't the first time Andy has turned up the gossip channels when discussing The Brave and the Bold, so at least everyone involved is consistent.

The Brave and the Bold Brings A New Batman To The DC Universe

The Brave and the Bold was one of the first big projects announced in the first round of DC projects in January 2023. James Gunn said that the project would introduce not only Batman to the DC Universe but also "the Bat-family," specifically the Damian Wayne version of Robin. Damian is the biological son of Bruce and is described by Gunn as "our favorite Robin," "a little son of a bitch," an "assassin," and a "murderer." The movie will follow the plotline where Bruce is unaware of Damian's existence until Damian is ten years old, and it will come, "It's a very strange sort of father-son story about the two of them," according to Gunn.

The Brave and the Bold will be inspired by the comic series of the same name. In June 2023, it was announced that director Andy Muschietti would be helming the project. Before The Flash was released, that probably sounded like a good idea. Still, after that, the film became one of the biggest bombs in recent memory, and that is saying something: people were suddenly a lot less excited about this project. According to an update provided by Gunn in September 2025, it appears that there may have been some changes to the script over the last two years. It sounded like Damian might not be involved, but why call the movie The Brave and the Bold if you're not going to introduce Damian?

