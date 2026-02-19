Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the bride

The Bride!: Tickets On Sale, BTS Featurette, And IMAX Poster Released

Tickets for Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! have officially gone on sale. Warner Bros. has released a behind-the-scenes featurette and an IMAX poster.

Warner Bros. is starting off 2026 with two radically new takes on classic literature. There is a lot to say about "Wuthering Heights," and people will likely spend the rest of the year debating the quality of that film, but the next adaptation is right around the corner. The Bride! is the latest in a long line of Frankenstein and Frankenstein-inspired projects that have come out in the last couple of years. The release date for this one has meandered a bit, but early March appears to be set in stone because tickets have officially gone on sale. On top of the ticket sales, we also got a new IMAX poster as well.

The Bride!: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Maggie Gyllenhaal (Academy Award-nominated writer/director of The Lost Daughter) and starring Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley and Academy Award winner Christian Bale comes THE BRIDE! A bold, iconoclastic take on one of the world's most compelling stories.

A lonely Frankenstein (Bale) travels to 1930s Chicago to ask groundbreaking scientist Dr. Euphronious (five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The two revive a murdered young woman and The Bride (Buckley) is born. What ensues is beyond what either of them imagined: Murder! Possession! A wild and radical cultural movement! And outlaw lovers in a wild and combustible romance!

The film stars Buckley, Bale, Peter Sarsgaard, with Bening, Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, and Oscar winner Penélope Cruz. Maggie Gyllenhaal directs from her own screenplay and produces alongside Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman Keren. The executive producers are Carla Raij, David Webb and Courtney Kivowitz.

Gyllenhaal is supported behind the camera by a team of award-winning film artisans, including director of photography Lawrence Sher, production designer Karen Murphy, editor Dylan Tichenor, music supervisor Randall Poster, composer Hildur Gudnadóttir and costume designer Sandy Powell.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A First Love Films / In The Current Company Production, A Maggie Gyllenhaal Film: THE BRIDE!. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX in North America on March 6, 2026, and internationally beginning 4 March 2026.

