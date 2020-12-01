Horror Film The Call Hits Blu-ray On December 15th

The Call is a new horror film starring horror legends Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell, who play a couple hosting a group of friends in their home after an accident. All they have to do is make one phone call…but that may prove to be their downfall. Directed by Timothy Woodward Jr., the film's producer is Jeffery Reddick, creator of the Final Destination franchise. The film will be hitting Blu-ray and DVD on December 15th and is well worth a watch. It would make a good stocking stuffer for any horror fan as well. You can see the Blu-ray cover for The Call down below.

The Call Synopsis And Trailer

"A group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple after a tragic accident occurs. Needing only to make a single phone call, the request seems horribly ordinary until they realize that this call could change their life…or end it. This simple task quickly spirals into terror as their worst nightmares become reality. From the creator of Final Destination, Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this terrifying tale of death from the fall of 1987. One by one, their worst nightmares quickly become reality as they enter the realm of THE CALL. Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds. Stay Alive."

I really enjoyed this film, and it had everything to do with Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell. They are so great together, and before all is said and done, I hope they work together again. In what has been a strong year for horror all around, even with all the films delayed, The Call stands out as one to seek out for sure.