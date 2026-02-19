Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: brie larson, jj abrams, JT Mollner, skeletons, sony

JJ Abrams, Brie Larson, JT Mollner Making Thriller For Sony

JJ Abrams, Brie Larson, and JT Mollner are teaming up for a new thriller titled Skeletons for Sony, with a very twisted premise.

The film centers on a mother-son dynamic with a mysterious nightly cage, promising intense suspense.

Based on a Philip Fracassi short story, the project was previously titled Fail-Safe and has changed creative hands.

JJ Abrams hasn’t directed since Star Wars, but his return to film would excite longtime fans of his work.

JJ Abrams is teaming up with Brie Larson and JT Mollner for a new thriller for Sony. The project is called Skeletons, with Abrams producing, Mollner directing for the first time since Strange Darling, and Larson starring. Mollner also co-wrote the script. THR reports that while plot details are under wraps, of course, the film focuses "on the relationship between a son and his mother, with the latter being mysteriously placed in a secure cage each night." Larson is no stranger to this type of subject matter, having starred in the adaptation of The Room, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress. The project is based on a short story by Philip Fracassi and was formerly known as Fail-Safe. Brian Duffield wrote an earlier draft.

JJ Abrams: Will You Ever Direct Again?

JJ Abrams has not directed a film since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. He has been busy in television and making models on Sundays with Guillermo del Toro, but personally, I miss when he was behind the camera. I just rewatched Super 8 the other night, and it holds up remarkably well. His Star Trek is the only one I can stand, and while Skywalker was… not good, The Force Awakens was, and it works completely as a love letter to the franchise. I just think he needs to be inspired to get back into the chair. I am not sure Skeletons would have been that project, but something more bombastic and character-driven should be right up his alley. Please come back, JJ.

As far as Larson and Mollner go, I am quite excited to see them team up. Mollner was really impressed with Strange Darling, and Larson's escaping the MCU is the best thing for her at this point. We will have more on this one as production begins.

