Letitia Wright Says Ryan Coogler Saw Her as a Director

Letitia Wright says Ryan Coogler told her she would direct one day, and how that encouragement helped with her latest project.

Wright's directorial debut, Highway to the Moon, explores grief and hope in a coming-of-age fantasy drama.

She emphasizes the importance of more women directors and telling authentic stories about Black youth.

Wright continues her acting career, reprising Shuri in Avengers: Doomsday and possibly Secret Wars.

Letitia Wright has just made her directorial debut with Highway to the Moon, a British short film she wrote, produced, and directed. The coming-of-age fantasy drama follows Micah, a young boy who finds himself in an "Inbetween" realm after his sudden killing, exploring the emotional and spiritual fallout through a dreamlike limbo space. Wright has specifically described the film as a love letter to young Black boys everywhere, examining grief, community, and the impact of violence in a way that feels both intimate and surreal.

Now, when Screen Rant recently asked what led her to step behind the camera, Wright referred to her time on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the people around her who ultimately pushed her to recognize her instincts.

Letitia Wright Credits Ryan Coogler for Recognizing Her Potential as a Director

Wright explains, "I didn't think it was something I wanted to do because I love being in front of the screen so much, and I'm always in awe of my directors. They have such a huge task to bring a team together and be great leaders. So for myself, it was something I was kind of forced to do. There were a few things that happened. I was on the set of Wakanda Forever, and Ryan just out of nowhere was just like, 'Tish, you're going to direct one day.' And I was just like, 'What are you talking about?' He was being a prophet and seeing things that I couldn't see. When it came to finishing the script and giving it to my team, everybody was looking at me. 'Do you want somebody else to make this beautiful film that you care so much about? There's one, not enough women directing, and two, it's very, very important, and that you are the person that tells this story.'"

Highway to the Moon has been touring festivals like South London and BFI London, earning praise for its visual ambition and emotional weight, but it also clearly marks Wright as a filmmaker with something specific to say. At the same time, she is not stepping away from acting or from the Marvel universe that helped launch her to global fame, either. As of now, Wright is already confirmed to return as Shuri, the current Black Panther, in Avengers: Doomsday, the fifth Avengers film in the MCU, with many assuming she will also factor into Avengers: Secret Wars after that. In the meantime, Highway to the Moon gives her the chance to stretch a different creative muscle while fans wait to see where she takes Shuri (and herself) next.

