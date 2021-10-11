CONTEST: Win Tickets and A Prize Pack For The Call Uncut Screening

The Call was a 2020 horror film that flew a bit under the radar but was a solid watch. Horror royalty Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in the movie, playing a sinister couple who holds a group of youngsters hostage. I really enjoyed it, and on October 27th, an uncut version of the film will play for one night only in about 700 theaters. Following the screening, a new Q&A with director Timothy Woodward Jr. will screen, in which he will discuss the making of the movie and tease a possible sequel. How would you like to go see it? BC is excited to be able to giveaway five The Call The Uncut Experience prize packs which include the following:

Two tickets & 1 $25 concession stand gift card (A DVD or online screening link will be provided in the event there is no theater showing near a contest winner.)

1 T-shirt

1 Mask

1 Mug

The Call Uncut Should Be A Good Time

"From the creator of Final Destination, Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell star in this terrifying tale of death from the fall of 1987. After a tragic accident, a group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple. One by one, their worst nightmares quickly become a reality as they enter the realm of The Call. Four Friends. One Phone Call. 60 Seconds. Stay Alive. This Uncut Experience features deleted scenes and an interview with the director following the film."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE CALL: THE UNCUT EXPERIENCE – In Theaters October 27 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9brmhopn0UM)

To win a prize pack, Tweet me @jeremyohio and tell me the title of your favorite Tobin Bell or Lin Shaye horror film, and I will DM you if you win. The contest ends Sunday, October 17th at 11:59 PM EST. For a list of theaters showing the screening and to purchase tickets, if you don't want to enter the contest, click here.