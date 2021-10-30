The Cast And Director Introduce Eternals To London (Video)

Two nights ago, the new movie Eternals was screened in IMAX at the Empire Cnema in London's Leicester Square. And as well as the public filling all seats in the room, and free booze being handed to where we were sitting, to anyone who looked old enough (never the greatest sign of a movie studio's confidence, but always works a treat). We also had a visit from the cast and crew to introduce the movie. This underlined the fact that much of the movie was filmed here in London, as well as Oxford and the Canary Islands. But there was always going to be something special about seeing big superhero fights take place in Camden Lock or climactic emotional scenes play out on Primrose Hill looking down across the city. And I was able to grab the iPad mostly in time… for writer/director Chloé Zhao, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, and Gemma Chan to take to the stage. Squint, if you need to, I can promise it is just like being there…. because I was there!

Eternals is based on the Marvel comic book title created by Jack Kirby and is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chloé Zhao wrote the screenplay with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, and as well as the actors above, also stars Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. In the film, the Eternals, an immortal alien race, emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Principal photography took place from July 2019 to February 2020 at Pinewood Studios as well as on location in London and Oxford, England, and in the Canary Islands. Eternals premiered in Los Angeles on October 18th, 2021, and will be released theatrically in the US and the UK on November 5th as part of Phase Four of the MCU.