The Craft Reboot Could Arrive Just Before Halloween

People were pretty surprised when it was announced that we'd be getting a remake for the glorious '90s cult-classic film The Craft, and now we're surprised all over again with a potential release date that's sooner than anyone anticipated.

The mixed reception behind the news of The Craft reboot is something generally associated with a reboot of any kind, and that's typical because of the love people possess for an original idea. That being said, titles like Buffy the Vampire Slayer are one of the rare examples of an idea surpassing its original film, but putting optimism aside, The Craft has some real hype to live up to. The new adaptation of a film surrounding a group of young witches was originally expecting a 2021 release date, but Amazon has potentially leaked an upcoming arrival with a press release for the streaming service's upcoming October titles.

The film is listed with an October 27 release date (first noticed by Bloody Disgusting) just in time for Halloween, but no official announcement has followed from either Amazon or Blumhouse. It could be possible the film was an accidental confirmation, but given the dry spell for October releases, this could very well be a brilliant marketing technique for an unexpected Halloween treat.

The description for the film stays vague while noting, "The original, led by Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Christine Taylor, and Rachel True, followed a newcomer at a Catholic prep high school who falls in with a trio of outcast teenage girls who practice witchcraft, and wage curses against those who tick them off."

The upcoming magic-centric film will be a Blumhouse Productions collaboration with Columbia Pictures and will include an entirely new cast, with no returning cast from the '96 film. The new version of The Craft will star Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, David Duchovny, Michelle Monaghan, Donald MacLean Jr., Nicholas Galitzine, and Julian Grey.

If The Craft is getting released next month, will you be watching?