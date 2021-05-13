EXCLUSIVE: Hear Two Tracks From The Score From Horror Film The Djinn

The Djinn is a new horror film releasing tomorrow from directors David Charbonier and Justin Powell, starring Ezra Dewey, Rob Brownstein, and Tevy Poe. The film follows a mute 12-year-old boy who discovers a book of spells. When he does, he casts one to try and get his voice, but then wouldn't you know it, a demon shows up to get his soul. This is a pretty anticipated film, and today we are thrilled to present two tracks from the score by composer Matthew James. You can hear them down below and be ready to be impressed by them. The score will release on May 21st.

Embedded:

Embedded:

The Djinn Synopsis

"The story follows a mute twelve-year-old, Dylan Jacobs, as he discovers a mysterious book of spells inside his new apartment. Grieving the loss of his mother and feeling isolated from everyone except for his father, Dylan performs a ritual that promises to deliver his heart's desire: to have a voice. But he soon discovers that every gift has a toll when a sinister djinn arrives to collect his soul. Now trapped in his new home with nowhere to hide, Dylan must find a way to survive until the stroke of midnight or pay the ultimate price."

Advance reviews for the film have been very positive, and most are pointing out how great and mood-setting the score is. IFC Midnight has had a good run of releases for a bit now, and The Djinn is looking to continue that. David Charbonier and Justin Powell direct, and The Djinn stars Ezra Dewey, Rob Brownstein, and Tevy Poe. The film releases tomorrow, May 14th, and it is one that should be on your radar for sure. I know that I will be watching for sure.