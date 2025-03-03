Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: the electric state

The Electric State: Final Trailer Spotlights Humans Helping Bots

Netflix has released the final trailer for The Electric State ahead of its March 14th debut on the streaming service.

The film features Millie Bobby Brown as an orphaned teen on a quest to find her genius brother.

Directed by Avengers: Endgame's Russo brothers, the film has a star-studded cast.

Set for Netflix release on March 14, 2025, the movie promises a thrilling adventure.

Maybe Netflix hasn't bet the farm on The Electric State, but they might have set several square acres of the farm. They aren't pushing this film as hard as Rebel Moon, but they are also marketing it way more than we usually see from any Netflix release, even ones with high-profile directors and actors attached. We just saw Carry-On do numbers over the holidays with almost no promo, but this is the film they are throwing the marketing money behind. All right. Netflix has released the final trailer of The Electric State a little under two weeks before its debut on the streaming service. This one looks like it's a lot more spoiler-y, and it seems like there is a decent chance it spotlights a lot of the third act. So, if you want to go in blind, this might not be the trailer for you.

The Electric State: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel) stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she's visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle's genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher's disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.

The Electric State is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Brown, Pratt, Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci, and Woody Norman. Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Alan Tudyk lend their talents as the voices of the robots. The film is based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag with a screenplay written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely. It will stream to Netflix on March 14, 2025.

