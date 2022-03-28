The Exorcism Of God Arrives On Blu-ray & Digital April 19th

The Exorcism of God is a new supernatural horror film coming to Blu-ray and digital services on April 19th. It stars Will Beinbrink (It Chapter Two, "Queen of the South"), María Gabriela de Faría ("The Moodys," "Deadly Class"), Joseph Marcell (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air"), Hector Kotsifakis ("Malverde: El Santo Patrón," "Enemigo Íntimo"), and Irán Castillo ("SOS Me estoy enamorando," "La mexicana y el güero"). Below, you can find the film's poster, features list, and trailer.

The Exorcism Of God Release Details

"Father Peter Williams, an American exorcist, hides a shocking secret: possessed by a demon he was trying to expel, he committed a terrible sacrilege. To atone for this sin, Peter devotes his life to charity work in a small town in Mexico. Eighteen years later, his deeply buried secret comes to light when the demon from his past returns, possessing a girl and unleashing a deadly disease. Now Peter must choose between saving his own soul and saving the people he loves most in one final, epic battle against the evil within. The bold and compelling supernatural horror film, The Exorcism of God, arrives on April 19th on Blu-ray™+ Digital and DVD from Lionsgate. Featuring Will Beinbrink (It Chapter Two, "Queen of the South"), María Gabriela de Faría ("The Moodys," "Deadly Class"), Joseph Marcell (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air"), Hector Kotsifakis ("Malverde: El Santo Patrón," "Enemigo Íntimo"), and Irán Castillo ("SOS Me estoy enamorando," "La mexicana y el güero")."

Here is the list of features included in the release:

Deliver Us Towards Evil: Making The Exorcism of God

Orchestrating Fear

Deleted Scenes

It looks like it could be a solid time. Lionsgate should have a minor digital hit with this one, especially if they get The Exorcism of God on a streaming service like Shudder.