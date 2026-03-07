Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, The Exorcist

The Exorcist Adds Another Eleven To The Cast, Most Flanagan Regulars

The Exorcist has rounded out its cast by adding eleven more performers, all Mike Flanagan regulars. Production sarts in New York soon.

Article Summary The Exorcist adds eleven Mike Flanagan regulars to its star-studded cast ahead of production in New York.

Scarlett Johansson, Diane Lane, and Chiwetel Ejiofor join the anticipated reboot directed by Mike Flanagan.

Flanagan aims to revive The Exorcist franchise after the disappointment of The Exorcist: Believer.

The Exorcist will return to theaters on March 17, 2027, with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster producing.

The Exorcist is about to start production in New York, and the cast has been rounded out with eleven more additions. Rahul Kohli, Hamish Linklater, Gil Bellows, Carl Lumbly, Robert Longstreet, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Benjamin Pajak, and Carla Gugino are signing up. All the roles are secret, come to think of it. They will be played by the previously announced Scarlett Johansson, Diane Lane, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lawrence Fishburne, John Leguizamo, Sasha Calle, and Jacobi Jupe. Mike Flanagan writes and directs this new start for the franchise, as Blumhouse tries to rescue it from the disaster that was The Exorcist: Believer. Flanagan is also executive producing the film through his Red Room Pictures. Jason Blum and Ryan Turek will produce and executive produce for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. THR had the news of John being cast.

The Exorcist In New York

"'The Exorcist' is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," Flanagan stated. "Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I've made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting." The director previously made three films with Blumhouse: Oculus, Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. "Mike's voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse," said Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum. "I immediately responded to Mike's new take on the world of 'The Exorcist' and can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Flanagan knows what he is doing when it comes to casting his projects, and in my eyes, he can do no wrong. His latest film, The Life of Chuck, was one of my favorite films of 2025, and I am very excited to see what he has in store for the franchise as he seeks to save it. Adding a cast of this caliber can only enhance the film's standing and expectations, which are already sky-high.

The Exorcist will return to theaters on March 17, 2027.

