Taylor Swift Made Jason Blum Change Course With New Exorcist Quickly

Taylor Swift is the one person who can give Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum nightmares, even scaring The Exorcist up one week.

Taylor Swift may be the only person alive that could give Jason Blum nightmares. The Blumhouse head honcho staked out October 13th, 2023, as the release date for The Exorcist: Believer, the launch of a new trilogy of films set after the iconic original film many moons ago. Then, Taylor Swift flexed her muscles. She placed the national release date for her Eras Concert Film on the same day. Suddenly, Blum was sent scrambling. They blinked quickly, moving up a week to October 6th, which presents its own challenge, only a week after the opening of SAW X. But, as Blum told EW recently, there was no other option.

Taylor Swift Should Have Filmed A Last Minute Cameo

"The one thing that scares me to death is Taylor Swift! We had this amazing Friday the 13th in October, which is the single best day to release a scary movie," he added. "Obviously, we moved off that [date], and we bowed our head to Taylor Swift. It was too risky to see if 'Exorswift' was going to take or not," Blum said. "People will still have the Exorswift opportunity, so maybe we got to have our cake and eat it too."

That day, he tried to launch a hashtag on X, #Exorswift, but ultimately, hours later, he moved the release up. Now, instead of a buffer week between SAW and Exorcist, they run right into each other, which is not ideal. Then they both have to deal with Taylor Swift the following week, who is expected to vacuum up all of the money at the box office in October, which many thought Blumhouse would take with ease between Exorcist and Five Nights At Freddy's at the end of the month. It will be a very interesting spooky month at the box office this year, that is for sure.

