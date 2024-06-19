Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: blumhouse, Mike Flanagan, The Exorcist

The Exorcist: Mike Flanagan's Film Releases On March 13th, 2026

Mike Flanagan's version of The Exorcist has a release date: March 13th, 2026. Let the long, long wait begin.

The Exorcist trilogy is no more, but it is a blessing in disguise. As we told you a couple of weeks ago, Mike Flanagan has taken over the next installment of the franchise for Blumhouse and Universal, and the film has been given a release date of March 13th, 2026. Flanagan will write, produce, and direct a new take on the franchise, which will be a fresh start, and will more than likely ignore 2023's The Exorcist: Believer, which was directed by David Gordon Green. In fact, as THR notes in their date announcement, his film will ignore everything that has come previously.

The Exorcist Done The Right Way?

"The Exorcist is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," Flanagan stated when he got the job. "Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I've made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting." The director previously made three films with Blumhouse: Oculus, Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. "Mike's voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse," said Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum. "I immediately responded to Mike's new take on the world of 'The Exorcist' and can't wait for audiences to experience it."

I'm in. Well, I am always in on anything Flanagan decides we are worthy of. He is the only person who I think could possibly save this franchise and make it interesting, and I now wait with bated breath for every morsel of information I can get on this project. I have nothing else to say, really. This is a complete home run, and now the long wait for 2026 begins for horror fans.

