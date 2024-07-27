Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: peacock, The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy Is Heading To Peacock With 20 Minutes Of Extra Footage

An extended cut of The Fall Guy is heading to Peacock next month with 20 minutes of extra footage. The film made just over $170M on a budget of $125M-$150M.

The Fall Guy is one of the weirder releases of 2024. Not because of anything that happened on screen, the movie itself was pretty by the books, but because of how Universal decided to release the film and how that impacted the box office. The film premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March, receiving universal praise from critics and the audience members who watched the movie. It also proved that Universal had a lot of faith in the movie premiere almost two months before its wide release date. From there, the film was screened for more critics and to attendees of CinemaCon in April. However, there wasn't enough momentum from the initial premiere to the release date, so despite all of that critical acclaim and a ton of marketing, the film only made just over $170 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $125-$150 million before marketing. Universal has been trying to recoup costs through PVOD ever since, and now the film is heading to Peacock. According to Variety, The Fall Guy will begin streaming on Peacock starting August 30th, and it's an "extended cut" with 20 minutes of new footage that features "more action, stunts, romance, and more sexy bacon!"

The Fall Guy is one of a couple of movies that came out this year with high hopes of kicking off a franchise and then completely missed the mark. There have been some seriously big missteps at the box office this year, and starting the summer with this one is part of the reason why every time another film has underperformed this summer, everyone is acting like the sky is falling. When you start rough, everyone assumes things aren't getting better, even when the numbers very much say that they are.

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It was released on May 3rd, 2024.

