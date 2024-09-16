Posted in: Fantastic Four, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Ebon Moss-Bachrach Talks Mocap Work

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ebon Moss-Bachrach says he has only seen "crude renderings" of The Thing and praises the animators who are working on the character.

The Emmys were last night, and there were not exactly a lot of surprises. One of the things that wasn't much of a surprise was just how many awards The Bear walked away with yet again. It does mean that the cast was out and about, and one of the cast members who not only was at the Emmys doing press but also walked away with another award is Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Bachrach has really exploded in the last couple of years, and it is going to get launched into the stratosphere with The Fantastic Four: First Steps next summer. When Variety got the chance to speak to Bachrach, they commented that he was clean-shaven, which isn't a look that he rocks very often. He was quick to point out that the look is practical because "I'm doing a lot of motion capture on ['Fantastic Four']. So for maximum-data facial capture, I have to be clean-shaven."

There were some leaked images from the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps a couple of weeks ago that seemed to indicate that The Thing would be practical, but now we're hearing that motion capture will be involved as well. Honestly, the best plan for this film will be to have a healthy balance of both instead of trying to solely rely on one or the other. Bachrach was asked if he had seen any renderings of himself as The Thing yet, but revealed that he hasn't while also praising the team working on the special effects.

"I've seen kind of crude renderings of it, but nothing nearly what it's going to look like. They got so many amazing animators working on it, literally hundreds of people working on it," Bachrach said. "We've been shooting for about six weeks, and I haven't been able to see anything yet; I don't know exactly what the lead time is. I'm very excited to see something." The Fantastic Four: First Steps is already one of the most talked about Marvel movies of the next couple of years, and there is a reason they are called Marvel's First Family. It sounds like things on set are going well, though, as Bachrach praised his castmates, saying, "Beautiful hearts, just a pleasure working with these guys. I miss them already."

The Fantastic Four Are Taking Their Sweet Time

On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios finally put all of us out of our collective misery and announced the cast of The Fantastic Four. The project was first announced in the summer of 2019, so people have wondered who would play Marvel's First Family since then. However, word finally came down, and we learned that the cast would include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). We also know that Matt Shakman is directing the project, and it currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, after some more release date shuffling that also occurred. In April of 2024, it was reported that Julia Garner had been cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer. In early May, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich reportedly joined the cast as well. Later in May, Ralph Ineson had reportedly joined the cast as the villain, Galactus. At San Diego Comic-Con, it was officially announced that the title of the film is The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

