The Fantastic Four Star Has Seen A "Crude Rendering" Of The Thing

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Ebon Moss-Bachrach hasn't seen a final version of his character yet because "it takes a while to build this stuff."

The cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been making the rounds, mostly because many of them are doing the awards circuit or in upcoming movies. This will be the Marvel movie of the year, full stop, and Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World will have to keep up simply by being really good because they cannot catch up to the momentum this film has. We've hardly seen a thing, and it already feels like people are losing their minds over every single detail we learn about this film. Julia Garner teased a very shiny Silver Surfer, but she's not the only fantastical character appearing in this film.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach has exploded in the last couple of years, and now he's playing Ben Grimm aka The Thing. The last version of The Thing we got in live-action was an attempt, and the one before that was about the best we could have hoped for, given the times. Things have changed very much, and motion capture technology is on another level. Moss-Bachrach was recently on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and after Kimmel tried to get some spoilers out of him, Moss-Bachrach was able to talk about the process of bringing this character to life in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and how he hadn't seen the final version of the character, but he had seen a "crude rendering" thanks to how things are shot now.

"I have seen a very crude rendering because it takes a while to build this stuff," Moss-Bachrach explained. "They've got so many animators working on this. I wear a motion-capture suit [with] two cameras right here, so they're capturing absolutely everything. Every nuance, every expression, every thought in my eye. It takes a while to build it, so they're building it now. Andy Serkis, who is the godfather of motion capture in a way, has this company called the Imaginarium, which is at Pinewood Studios, where we shot Fantastic Four, and he was very generous. They have a room called the magic mirror where you put on the motion-capture suit and sensors, and then they set up monitors, and you can see, in real-time, a beta rendering…you can see the physics and how big the character is."

When the first Avengers film was released, people waited for the day Steve Rogers said "Avengers Assemble." When it comes to the Fantastic Four, everyone is going to be waiting for The Thing to say, "It's clobberin time." Moss-Bachrach admitted, "I slipped it in there a couple of times. We'll see what happens. I don't have final cut on this one, so we'll see." Honestly, the fact that he admitted that he did get the phrase in a couple of takes means people will be expecting it in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and if it's not there, I expect we'll see some very annoyed fans. Then again, if there was ever a time and place for someone to unironically say, "It's clobberin time," in full motion capture so they can look like a rock dude? It's now.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

