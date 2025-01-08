Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: julia garner, the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Star Teases A "Shiny" Silver Surfer

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Julia Garner teases a "shiny" SIlver Surfer as seen in the comics or in other movies.

Article Summary Marvel's First Family returns in 2025 with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Julia Garner as Silver Surfer.

Julia Garner teases a "shiny" Silver Surfer in the latest Marvel adaptation, promising a nostalgic nod to past iterations.

Anticipation builds for The Fantastic Four's latest cinematic adventure with potential teasers releasing soon.

Set in a retro-futuristic 1960s, the film features a star-studded cast facing off against Galactus and his Herald.

It's 2025, so that means The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be making its way to the big screen this summer. In terms of Marvel movies, this might be one of the bigger ones to come out in a long time. The Fantastic Four are called Marvel's First Family for more than one reason. Because they have been adapted several times over the decades, they are known and beloved by so many different people of different ages. We don't know much about the movie so far; it's still over half a year away, but people are starting to tease little things about it. One of the things that is probably going to go over really well (and by "well," we mean "not well at all") is the fact that Julia Garner will be playing Shalla-Bal, a female version of the Silver Surfer. Garner is currently making the rounds for Wolf Man, but Entertainment Weekly tried to get something out of the actress.

"I can't really speak a lot about that project," Garner said. "All I can just say is that I'm very lucky to have a part in that project, and the Fantastic Four are fantastic. They are so amazing in this. I'm very excited for people to see them. I'm assuming that this Silver Surfer is gonna be really shiny like in the other previous ones and the comic books. So, yeah, that's all I'm gonna say."

We shall ride eternal, shiny, and chrome. Say what you want about the previous adaptations of the Fantastic Four. That second movie nailed the Silver Surfer, and I am not taking any comments on the matter. Marvel will probably drop footage for The Fantastic Four: First Steps sooner rather than later, either a Super Bowl spot or right before the release of Captain America: Brave New World next month.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

