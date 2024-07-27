Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: The Fantastic Four, the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four's Official Title Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel brought The Fantastic Four to Hall H even though they haven't started production yet and confirmed a new title: The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Galactus test footage and a glimpse of the Fantasticar shown, despite no filming until Tuesday.

Cast includes Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Marvel's First Family.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set for a July 25, 2025 release, following several delays.

Marvel Studios is currently in Hall H, and they have revealed some story details and footage for Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*. We knew they were only going to talk about three movies on this panel. That made some level of sense, considering the fact that they have an entire D23 Expo showcase in about two weeks. We've been getting teases for The Fantastic Four for a while now, including on Thursday with the post-Deadpool & Wolverine drone show, but they did bring some stuff to Hall H despite the fact that the movie doesn't actually start filming until Tuesday. They reportedly showed off some Galactus test footage, the Fantasticar flew by, and the movie got a new logo and a subtitle: The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Fantastic Four Are Taking Their Sweet Time

On Valentine's Day, Marvel Studios finally put all of us out of our collective misery and announced the cast of The Fantastic Four. The project was first announced in the summer of 2019, so people have wondered who would play Marvel's First Family since then. However, word finally came down, and we learned that the cast would include Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing). We also know that Matt Shakman is directing the project, and it currently has a release date of July 25, 2025, after some more release date shuffling that also occurred. In April of 2024, it was reported that Julia Garner had been cast as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer. In early May, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich reportedly joined the cast as well. Later in May, Ralph Ineson had reportedly joined the cast as the villain, Galactus.

