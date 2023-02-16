The Final Trailer For John Wick: Chapter 4 Teases A Way Out For John Time for another entry into Wick Week; Lionsgate has released the final trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, and it teases a way out for John.

March is looking like it's going to be an absolutely insane month for movies which is bonkers. Usually, the early spring is an all-right time, but next month, there is a lot to look forward to, and not just people who like adaptations of things like comics. We have one of those, but we also have another Creed movie, we have the next Scream film, and we have the fourth John Wick movie gunning into theaters. The new trailer, which was released as part of the Wick Week promotion, teases some more of the plot for this film. Now we know that during John Wick: Chapter 4, he'll be looking for a way out of this life for good and he might just have one if he can beat one man. As always, it's never as easy as just beating one man when it comes to this world. We know that John can turn anything into a weapon, but that last scene on the road with him basically using cars as weapons? Come on, how cool is that, and how awesome is this cast?

Everything about this franchise could not slap any harder if it tried, and if everyone involved would like to make a billion more of these films, I think the public would be totally on board.

John Wick: Chapter 4: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. It is directed by Chad Stahelski, written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and based on characters by Derek Kolstad. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are producing, and Keanu Reeves, Louise Rosner, David Leitch, and Michael Paseornek are executive producing. It will be released on March 24, 2023.