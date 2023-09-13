Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, the creator, trailer

The Final Trailer For The Creator Presents A Somber Tone

The final trailer for The Creator presents a very somber tone as we head into the final weeks before the September 29th release date.

This month promises some really interesting movies from studios as we enter that weird time of year between the summer blockbusters and the fall awards season. Sometimes, that means we get some really great movies, and sometimes, it means we get some stuff that the studio is clearly trying to dump without anyone noticing. Considering the amount of digital marketing that 20th Century Studios has been putting into The Creator, it doesn't feel like this is a movie they are trying to dump and forget about. High-concept science fiction that doesn't have any known IP around it is a gamble these days, unfortunately. Still, everything about this film looks really promising, and we've been excited since we first saw footage back in April. The final trailer has been released, and it presents a very somber tone while also showing that "heaven" conversation that is a gut punch.

The Creator: Cast List, Release Date, Summary

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman. It will be released in theaters on September 29th.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy line into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

