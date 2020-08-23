The First Footage from The Batman Has Arrived

The DC FanDome event has been an interesting experience overall and one that this writer thinks more or less worked. Comic-Con @ Home was kind of a misfire in a couple of different ways, but this event feels a lot more like, well, an event. While Comic-Con @ Home was a lot of people sitting in their living rooms while DC made sure that people had backgrounds for their big panels or made sure that people were using their Zoom backgrounds. It has made the entire event feel more professional and like something you would want to watch. It feels much more "live" than anything at Comic-Con @ Home ever did even though all of this is clearly pre-recorded. The Batman is closing out the event; they kicked off the event with one member of the trinity, and they are closing the major panels with The Batman. They shared some first-look footage of the movie.

"I love Batman, and I have loved Batman since I was a kid," said Reeves. He spoke about how he likes character stories and using genre fiction to tell character-based stories. He wanted to explore a year 2 Batman, who isn't perfect. Reeves says that Paul Dano playing a version of the Riddler that we've never seen before and praised Zoe Kravitz is bringing something new to Catwoman while also still being that recognizable character. This movie isn't an origin for Batman but is an origin for the various villains. Reeves said that "Selina Kyle isn't Catwoman yet," and all of the villains are not the versions of the villains that we know. Reeves also revealed that Robert Pattinson had a hand in designing the batsuit, and they really wanted to make sure that the suit looked practical and was something that he could move in. When it comes to creating Gotham, Reeves wanted to make their own version of Gotham and making it feel like a real city. "The public is afraid of him," Reeves revealed about the journey that Batman would have to go throughout, and having the city of Gotham comes to terms with the vigilante.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Coin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery Wright, Max and Charlie Carver, and more opens on October 1, 2021.