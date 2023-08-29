Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: david fincher, netflix, the killer

The First Teaser For David Fincher's New Film The Killer Is Released

The first teaser trailer for David Fincher's new film, The Killer, has been released. It will stream to Netflix on November 10th.

Speak it into existence, apparently. Yesterday, Netflix released the first poster for David Fincher's new film The Killer, which is set to make its Venice Film Festival debut next month with a limited theatrical release and, finally, a streaming release. We had a feeling that the first trailer or teaser would be on the way soon, but we actually thought they would wait until it was a little closer to the Venice premiere; but here we are. The first teaser trailer for The Killer dropped along with two high-quality images. The teaser is more like a music video than a teaser trailer with the repeating words and the killer [see what I did there, I'll see myself out] soundtrack. As a reminder, as we head into festival season, what we like to call "festival goggles" are a thing. It's the fact that reactions at festivals like Venice and others tend to be very extreme because of the tight turnaround for people covering these festivals, leaving very little room for nuance. So don't freak out if something you're looking forward to gets panned at Venice or TIFF in the coming weeks. It might just be festival goggles.

The Killer is based on a French graphic novel of the same name created by Matz [Alexis Nolent] and Luc Jacamon, with Matz serving as the writer and Jacamon serving as the artist, letter, and colourist. It was published by Casterman and Archaia Studios Press from October 1998 to November 2013 over twelve albums. The film has been in development hell since 2007, when it was initially announced as a theatrical release starring Brad Pitt. However, due to Fincher's ongoing partnership with Netflix, this film was greenlit in February 2021 and began production in November 2021 after bringing on some big names for the cast, including Michael Fassbender. Fincher is also working with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the score, which is always a win.

The Killer: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.

The Killer is directed by David Fincher and is based on a French graphic novel of the same name by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon. The screenplay is written by Andrew Kevin Walker with William Doyle, Peter Mavromates, and Ceán Chaffin. It stars Michael Fassbender as The Killer, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, Tilda Swinton, Emiliano Pernía, and Gabriel Polanco. It will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 3rd, will receive a limited theatrical release on October 27th, and will stream to Netflix on November 10th.

