The First Teaser Trailer For The Super Mario Bros Movie Is Here

In a move that still feels like it's about twenty years too late and a little cursed, we are getting an animated Super Mario Bros. movie next year. The fact that it has taken this long is really kind of inexcusable, but here we are. This movie has already been the butt of many jokes due to the casting of Chris Pratt as Mario, and Nintendo did a very short Nintendo Direct and a panel at New York Comic Con to show off the movie. It will drop this spring, and animated films released in April tend to do pretty well. As for the teaser trailer?

Well, unsurprisingly, Mario sounds exactly like Chris Pratt, so if we were expecting him to do anything fun with the voice, then we aren't getting that. There isn't much else here, and it looks very Illumination. Hopefully, the kids like it, and grown-ass adult fanboys don't try to gatekeep arguably the most recognizable video game character of all time.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Summary, Cast, Release Date

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri p.g.a. and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film is co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and will be released worldwide by Universal Pictures.