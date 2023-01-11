The First Trailer For Fast X Will Debut On February 10th The first trailer for Fast X will officially premiere on February 10th, but two days later, Super Bowl fans will also get something special during the game too.

Last week, Vin Diesel took to social media to give everyone an update on the next installment in The Fast Saga called Fast X. It's the second to last movie in the surprisingly successful series that has been going strong since 2001. Diesel shared a picture of his character, Dominic Toretto, and that the first trailer for the film would be coming out next month. We put in a guess that the trailer would be coming out during the Super Bowl, and it turns out that we were kind of right. According to Collider, we have a date for the first trailer for Fast X, which is February 10th, the same date that the first trailer for F9 was released as well. However, the reason we can say that we were sort of right is that two days later, on the 12th and during the Super Bowl, there will be a TV spot released as well. These movies have always done extremely well for Universal, so it isn't surprising that they are jumping into marketing this film with both feet right out of the gate.

Fast X had a bit of a bumpy road last year. The production got off the ground after COVID-19 delayed the 9th entry in the series, but mere days into the production, director Justin Lin walked away amid a flood of rumors that things were not going well. Nothing was confirmed, but it sounds like things were bad enough that Lin was willing to walk away from a very large payday; however, he is keeping his producer and writing credits. Universal brought on Louis Letterier to replace Lin. They were also rumored to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars a day that the production didn't have a director. These films are always massive, and Fast X is the second to last film in the franchise, with the eleventh one being the last. However, the fate of the eleventh is still a little up in the air. We don't know if Letterier will also work on that film since he was brought onto this one in the eleventh hour.

Fast X: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron. It will be released on May 19, 2023.