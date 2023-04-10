The First Trailer For The Marvels Will Be Released Tomorrow The first trailer for The Marvels drops tomorrow, and we're sure a certain segment of the internet will be Totally Normal about it.

With one Marvel movie behind us that arguably didn't do as well as everyone thought it would and another coming into the find weeks of marketing, it's time to look even further into the future. We are getting three Marvel movies this year, and while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is right around the corner, The Marvels will be here before we know it. The movie recently shifted release dates to a prime time in the fall release date, so when we say this one is far away, it's far away. However, the shine on the Marvel Cinematic Universe feels like it might be a little bit duller after the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and with all of the drama surrounding the severe allegations with Jonathan Majors, it makes sense that they would want to talk about another movie. So the first trailer for The Marvels drops tomorrow, and we got 17 seconds of audio footage teasing it.

When it comes to competition for, The Marvels will have to contend with an already packed fall season, so we'll have to see how that ends up working for them. Still, its biggest direct competition will be Dune: Part Two on November 3rd and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Trolls 3 on November 17th. In terms of people talking, Captain Marvel brought out the absolute worst people on the entire internet, and there is a very good chance that this movie will do the same. It's going to be a long summer of people writing op-eds, tweeting, and men screaming into microphones about how this movie is the one that will end the MCU as we know it–better batten down the hatches.

The Marvels, directed by Nia DaCosta, stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-Joon. It will be released on November 10, 2023.