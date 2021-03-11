The Flash Brings on Kiersey Clemons to Play Iris West Again

It looks like all of the major players from the original cast of The Flash are set to return. There are quite a few DC projects that have had a hard time getting off of the ground, but The Flash might be one of the more troubled production. It was initially announced with a 2018 release date and has gone through nearly half a dozen directors and page-one rewrites ever since. It really looks like things are actually going to get off of the ground this time as they have a director and a start date of next month. Now it looks like the last of the major players that were cast by Zack Snyder for Justice League are set to return. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kiersey Clemons is set to play Iris West in The Flash yet again.

Clemons's version of Iros West will be making an appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League later this month. Her scenes as Iris West were seen in the trailers for the theatrical version of Justice League, but they were cut when Joss Whedon came onto the production. Now that the movie is actually happening, DC and Warner Bros. have been working on bringing back various cast members, including Clemons and Billy Crudup.

The Flash currently has a November 4, 2022 release date, and starting production in April makes sure that no one is going to be rushing to meet a release date. This is clearly a movie with a big cast, so doing even basic reshoots could be a challenge once post-production starts, so it's good that there is plenty of time. Maybe everyone will be able to keep their star from allegedly choking female fans.