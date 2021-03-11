The Flash Brings on Kiersey Clemons to Play Iris West Again

Posted on | by Kaitlyn Booth | Comments

It looks like all of the major players from the original cast of The Flash are set to return. There are quite a few DC projects that have had a hard time getting off of the ground, but The Flash might be one of the more troubled production. It was initially announced with a 2018 release date and has gone through nearly half a dozen directors and page-one rewrites ever since. It really looks like things are actually going to get off of the ground this time as they have a director and a start date of next month. Now it looks like the last of the major players that were cast by Zack Snyder for Justice League are set to return. According to The Hollywood ReporterKiersey Clemons is set to play Iris West in The Flash yet again.

The Flash Brings on Kiersey Clemons to Play Iris West Again
Kiersey Clemons at the Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on August 28, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

Clemons's version of Iros West will be making an appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League later this month. Her scenes as Iris West were seen in the trailers for the theatrical version of Justice League, but they were cut when Joss Whedon came onto the production. Now that the movie is actually happening, DC and Warner Bros. have been working on bringing back various cast members, including Clemons and Billy Crudup.

The Flash currently has a November 4, 2022 release date, and starting production in April makes sure that no one is going to be rushing to meet a release date. This is clearly a movie with a big cast, so doing even basic reshoots could be a challenge once post-production starts, so it's good that there is plenty of time. Maybe everyone will be able to keep their star from allegedly choking female fans.

About Kaitlyn Booth

Kaitlyn is the Editor-in-Chief at Bleeding Cool. She loves movies, television, and comics. She's a member of the UFCA and the GALECA. Feminist. Writer. Nerd. Follow her on twitter @katiesmovies and @safaiagem on instagram. She's also a co-host at The Nerd Dome Podcast. Listen to it at http://www.nerddomepodcast.com

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  