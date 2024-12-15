Posted in: Apple, Movies | Tagged: Anya Taylor-Joy, apple tv, film, miles teller

The Gorge Star Anya Taylor-Joy on Getting to Collaborate with a Friend

The Gorge star Anya Taylor-Joy reflects on the benefits of collaborating on the Apple TV project with friend Miles Teller.

Article Summary Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller team up for Apple's survival thriller The Gorge, directed by Scott Derrickson.

The film follows two operatives stationed on opposite sides of a mysterious, dangerous gorge.

Anya discusses the value of working with friend Miles Teller, highlighting their on-set chemistry and collaboration.

The Gorge blends action, romance, and psychological drama, premiering on Apple TV+ on February 14, 2025.

The Gorge, directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean, is a unique survival action thriller that brings together stars (and longtime friends) Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy in a tale of mystery, danger, and emotional connection.

The story follows two highly-trained operatives, Levi (Teller) and Drasa (Taylor-Joy), who are stationed on opposite sides of a vast, bottomless gorge. Their mission is to protect humanity from an undisclosed, mysterious evil lurking within the gorge. Initially forbidden from interacting, Levi and Drasa bond from a distance through clever exchanges and creative note-passing. However, when a cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed, they must work together to confront the danger and keep its secrets from escaping into the wider world.

Anya Taylor-Joy Reflects on Working with Miles Teller for The Gorge

In an interview with Screen Rant, Taylor-Joy shared her experience having a friend as a co-star, telling the site, "We had all the best intentions that we really wanted to be there for each other, and for each other's coverage. And then the first day I showed up, and Miles was in his tower, and they put me on a pulley thing, and I was like, 'This is just not going to [work]; we can't see each other.' But yeah, I think having that relationship was just invaluable because you have a shorthand and you can sort of understand the way the other person moves, and that helps in every way with the weapons, even. By the time the two of us were fighting together, there's just such an awareness of each other that was really fun and really useful, honestly."

Based on the trailer alone, The Gorge already promises to be a thrilling experience, blending action, romance, and a little psychological drama. Don't miss it when it hits Apple TV+ on February 14, 2025!

