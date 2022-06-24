The Green Hornet Returning From Director Leigh Whannell

The Green Hornet and Kato may not be done on the big screen. Reports from Deadline have stated that Universal is in talks with Invisible Man remake director Leigh Whannell to bring the classic duo back to the big screen. The film is titled The Green Hornet and Kato and was greenlit earlier in 2022 from a script by David Koepp. The last time they tried this one on the big screen was with Sony in 2011, and it starred Seth Rogen, Jay Chou, and Cameron Diaz; let's just say that there is no love for that film, though it is not as bad as people say it is.

The Green Hornet Deserves A Fantastic Film

"The Green Hornet was one of early radio's most popular adventure shows (predating Superman) before being turned into 1940s movie serials (from Universal) and the 1966 TV series that introduced Bruce Lee (Kato) to the U.S. The classic story focuses on Britt Reid, owner-publisher of The Daily Sentinel. Armed with knowledge from his sources, cool weapons, a supercar known as the Black Beauty, and teamed with his trusty aide Kato, Reid became The Green Hornet, a vigilante crime fighter wanted by the police and feared by the criminal world."

I have always loved The Green Hornet and Kato, and it would be awesome to see them on the big screen with a director that actually wants to do the story the way it should be, not for fully for laughs. Whannell did such a good job updating an old property with Invisible Man, keeping the story's core intact while giving it a modern coat of paint, that it is exciting to think about what he would do with Britt and Kato. Please, though, if this does happen, less comedy. More on this as we find it out.